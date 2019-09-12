Demarcation of new local government bodies kicks off

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Ishfaq Ahmad Chaudhry Thursday said the demarcation of new local government bodies had been started.

In a meeting, the assistant commissioners, assistant demarcation officers along with the commissioner were designated authority to lead the process.

The DC instructed assistant demarcation officers to submit their recommendations until September 25 before commencing work in the district.