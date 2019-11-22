Demarcation of villages in progress

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :A process for demarcation of villages at tahsil councils across Punjab was in progress as part of the second phase of demarcation under the new local government system.

A rural settlement of 200 or above population would be declared a village while Mauza with below 200 population would be merged into nearby Mauza before being declared as village, according to an official release issued here Friday.

Meanwhile, demarcation exercise at tehsil councils of Multan Sadar, City, Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala was in progress on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak and assistant commissioners have been told to complete the task.

A comprehensive report on village demarcation would be sent to the provincial secretary local government. Village councils would be set up in the wake of local bodies elections to be held under the new local government system, the release concluded.