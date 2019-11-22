UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Demarcation Of Villages In Progress

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:38 PM

Demarcation of villages in progress

A process for demarcation of villages at tahsil councils across Punjab was in progress as part of the second phase of demarcation under the new local government system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :A process for demarcation of villages at tahsil councils across Punjab was in progress as part of the second phase of demarcation under the new local government system.

A rural settlement of 200 or above population would be declared a village while Mauza with below 200 population would be merged into nearby Mauza before being declared as village, according to an official release issued here Friday.

Meanwhile, demarcation exercise at tehsil councils of Multan Sadar, City, Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala was in progress on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak and assistant commissioners have been told to complete the task.

A comprehensive report on village demarcation would be sent to the provincial secretary local government. Village councils would be set up in the wake of local bodies elections to be held under the new local government system, the release concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Progress Jalalpur Pirwala Shujabad Government

Recent Stories

Labour Remains UK Youths' Favorite Despite Waning ..

3 minutes ago

'Chaos on roads not a sign of civilized nations': ..

3 minutes ago

Third sitting of "Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain" held a ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan's top agri show concludes on Friday at Ex ..

3 minutes ago

Food dept sets up stalls to provide flour on fixed ..

11 minutes ago

Punjab University to organise seminar on new R&D f ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.