Dementia Patient Reunited With Family Through “Mera Pyara” App
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 01:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Lahore Traffic Police achieved another milestone by reuniting a 75-year-old mentally challenged man with his family after three weeks of separation, through “Mera Pyara” app.
The beloved team visited various homes for the missing individuals and residents, eventually meeting the 75-year-old dementia patient who had been residing in a Edhi’s shelter home for the past three weeks. The elderly man, suffering from dementia, was unable to communicate any details about himself.
Despite multiple follow-up sessions, traditional methods failed to yield any results.
However, through biometric verification, the family of the elderly man was identified.
The family expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister of Punjab, the Inspector General of Punjab Police, and the Lahore CTO for their efforts. The Lahore CTO Ammara Athar announced cash rewards and commendation certificates for the team.
Relatives of missing persons are encouraged to utilize the "Mera Pyara" feature in the Punjab Police app for assistance. Daily updates on missing individuals are uploaded to the Punjab Police app as part of the regular protocol.
Recent Stories
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
About 22,257 deserving families get ration bags in Sialkot3 minutes ago
-
Medical store sealed, stock confiscated over profiteering3 minutes ago
-
Rs. 246,000 fine imposed on 67 shopkeepers3 minutes ago
-
NDMA announces Prize Competitions for Pak Int'l Expo on DRR 20243 minutes ago
-
Livestock deptt sets up stalls in Ramzan Bazaars3 minutes ago
-
Three policemen booked over injuring traders3 minutes ago
-
Legal Commission on Blasphemy to mark March 15 as 'Youm-e-Tahafuz-Namoos-e-Risalat'3 minutes ago
-
FIA Kohat, Peshawar zones launches operations, two alleged accused arrested3 minutes ago
-
District administration failed to control inflation wave in Peshawar23 minutes ago
-
DG CAA to hold E-Kacheri to resolves issues of passengers at airports33 minutes ago
-
Declamation Contest on "Womens' Role as Peace Builder" held at SALU33 minutes ago
-
Dr Naeem stresses to make lady health workers independent33 minutes ago