Dementia patient reunited with family through “Mera Pyara” app

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Lahore Traffic Police achieved another milestone by reuniting a 75-year-old mentally challenged man with his family after three weeks of separation, through “Mera Pyara” app.

The beloved team visited various homes for the missing individuals and residents, eventually meeting the 75-year-old dementia patient who had been residing in a Edhi’s shelter home for the past three weeks. The elderly man, suffering from dementia, was unable to communicate any details about himself.

Despite multiple follow-up sessions, traditional methods failed to yield any results.

However, through biometric verification, the family of the elderly man was identified.

The family expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister of Punjab, the Inspector General of Punjab Police, and the Lahore CTO for their efforts. The Lahore CTO Ammara Athar announced cash rewards and commendation certificates for the team.

Relatives of missing persons are encouraged to utilize the "Mera Pyara" feature in the Punjab Police app for assistance. Daily updates on missing individuals are uploaded to the Punjab Police app as part of the regular protocol.