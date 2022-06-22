UrduPoint.com

Demerit Points System To Bring NHMP Enforcement Mechanism At Par With Int'l Standards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2022 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The demerit points system will bring National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) enforcement mechanisms at par with best international standards and will reduce the number of violations on national highways and motorways.

According to NHMP, on the directives of Inspector General NHMP Khalid Mahmood, Motorway Police will launch a demerit point system. The demerit points system – utilized to monitor, track and improve the road behavior of drivers, was conceived and implemented as a part of this transformative traffic system.

The system will rely on a national driving license repository (NLDR) of over 8 million driving licenses. Demerit points for various violations are defined in the National Highways Safety Ordinance 2000 (Section 86).

Driving licenses shall be suspended, as per the law, when demerit points exceed twenty within two years. NHMP officers can now retrieve prior violations and challans through the violator's CNIC, telephone number, and license number.

This initiative is a part of the 'NoMore' campaign, whereby a zero-tolerance enforcement regime has been introduced with the help of technological innovations like well-equipped spotters, next-generation speed cameras, drones, body-worn cameras and intelligent management systems for public service vehicles (PSVs).

Demerit points are electronically calculated and recorded on driving permit records and everyone starts with zero (0) demerit points on their driving permit record. A person can accumulate demerit points on their driving permit record, for committing certain traffic violations and offences which carry demerit points.

The more traffic violations or offences that are committed – such as speeding, unauthorized use of the priority bus route, the more demerit points that are electronically accumulated on a person's driving permit record.

The system is securely and confidentially managed through an Electronic Demerti Points Register on the U-Turn Software Management System. The U-turn system is maintained and monitored for efficiency and effective operation by highly trained personnel in the Traffic Enforcement Centre (TEC). The TEC plays a pivotal role within the demerit point system, by digitally sharing real time information with all the stakeholder agencies involved in road traffic law enforcement.

