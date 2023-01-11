Demise of comedy maestro Majid Jahangir saddens NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvaiz Ashraf, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of 'fifty-fifty' acclaimed senior actor and comedian Majid Jahangir.

In a condolence message, they paid glowing tributes to the legendary tv star, who shot to fame with his spectacular performance in the Pakistan Television drama Fifty Fifty.

Majid Jahangir's services to the Pakistan showbiz industry won't be forgotten, they said adding that Majid Jahangir has been spreading smiles on the faces of millions of people for years.

His death was a great loss to the Pakistan showbiz industry. The memories of his acting and comedy will remain afresh in our hearts for a long time.

The Speaker and the Deputy Speaker also prayed for the elevation of the deceased and the courage to bear this irreparable shock to the bereaved.