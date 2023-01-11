UrduPoint.com

Demise Of Comedy Maestro Majid Jahangir Saddens NA Speaker

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Demise of comedy maestro Majid Jahangir saddens NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvaiz Ashraf, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of 'fifty-fifty' acclaimed senior actor and comedian Majid Jahangir.

In a condolence message, they paid glowing tributes to the legendary tv star, who shot to fame with his spectacular performance in the Pakistan Television drama Fifty Fifty.

Majid Jahangir's services to the Pakistan showbiz industry won't be forgotten, they said adding that Majid Jahangir has been spreading smiles on the faces of millions of people for years.

His death was a great loss to the Pakistan showbiz industry. The memories of his acting and comedy will remain afresh in our hearts for a long time.

The Speaker and the Deputy Speaker also prayed for the elevation of the deceased and the courage to bear this irreparable shock to the bereaved.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Showbiz TV Industry Million PTV

Recent Stories

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampt ..

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampton

32 minutes ago
 De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing ..

De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing on Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi's pl ..

35 minutes ago
 Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

2 hours ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.