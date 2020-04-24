Demise of ex-VC Sir Syed University of Science and Technology (SSUET) Dr. Nazir Ahmed condoled

Sir Syed University of Science and Technology (SSUET) Chancellor Jawaid Anwar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin and Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali have expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Former Vice Chancellor of SSUET Prof. Dr. Sayid Nazir Ahmed who died as a result of protracted illness in Toronto, Canada on April 21

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Sir Syed University of Science and Technology (SSUET) Chancellor Jawaid Anwar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin and Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali have expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Former Vice Chancellor of SSUET Prof. Dr. Sayid Nazir Ahmed who died as a result of protracted illness in Toronto, Canada on April 21.

In condolence message, they said that Dr. Nazir was a dedicated academician whose exemplary services for the university would always be remembered.

Dr. Nazir's contributions towards the growth and betterment of the university for long as Vice Chancellor would live in studets' minds forever.

They also extended deep sympathy to the members of the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.