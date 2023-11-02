Demise of father-inlaw of Municipal Commissioner condoled

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, and Deputy Mayor Karachi, Salman Abdullah Murad, expressed their condolences on the death of the father-in-law of Municipal Commissioner, KMC, S.M. Afzal Zaidi.

In a condolence message on Thursday, they prayed that Almighty Allah may rest his soul in peace and give patience to the bereaved family.

The father-in-law of Municipal Commissioner S.M. Afzal Zaidi passed away in a local hospital on Thursday. His funeral prayer will be offered on November 3, 2023, after Friday prayers at 1:45 pm at Masjid-e-Tayyaba, Bath Island, Clifton, Karachi.

The burial of the deceased will take place at the Phase VII Extension Cemetery behind Safa University.