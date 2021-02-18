UrduPoint.com
Demise Of JI Leader Afzal Khan Advocate Condoled

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:57 PM

President Jamaat Islami Public Relations wing and former Member National Assembly Ayesha Syed on Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Jamaat Islami leader and President Islamic Lawyers Movement Afzal Khan Advocate, who died after protracted illness

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :President Jamaat Islami Public Relations wing and former Member National Assembly Ayesha Syed on Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Jamaat Islami leader and President Islamic Lawyers Movement Afzal Khan Advocate, who died after protracted illness.

In her condolence message, she expressed her deep sympathy with the family members of late Afzal Khan Advocate and prayed to Allah Almighty for the blessing of his soul in life hereafter.

