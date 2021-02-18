Demise of JI leader Afzal Khan Advocate condoled

President Jamaat Islami Public Relations wing and former Member National Assembly Ayesha Syed on Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Jamaat Islami leader and President Islamic Lawyers Movement Afzal Khan Advocate, who died after protracted illness

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :President Jamaat Islami Public Relations wing and former Member National Assembly Ayesha Syed on Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Jamaat Islami leader and President Islamic Lawyers Movement Afzal Khan Advocate, who died after protracted illness.

In her condolence message, she expressed her deep sympathy with the family members of late Afzal Khan Advocate and prayed to Allah Almighty for the blessing of his soul in life hereafter.