Demise of Kashmiri intellectual termed as great loss to Kashmir freedom struggle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Intellectuals, academicians and scholars from different parts of the world termed the demise of renowned Kashmiri intellectual and journalist, Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam as a great loss, not only to the freedom struggle of Kashmir but to the whole Muslim Ummah.

They were speaking at an international webinar titled "Remembering Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam: His Personal and Ideological Legacy," organized by Kashmiri activists to pay tributes to the late intellectual who breathed his last on September 5, 2021 in Islamabad.

Among others, the webinar was attended by scholars, Kashmiri activists and members of various All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) constituent parties.

Speaking on the occasion, renowned Kashmiri intellectual and Founder Convener Mahaz-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, Syed Muhammad Inayatullah Andrabi said that Mr. Tajammul was the torch bearer of freedom movement of Kashmir.

He said that Shaikh Tajammul introduced the idea of freedom convincingly and vigorously at a time when there were no other voices, adding that he ideologically linked the freedom struggle of Kashmir with global Islamic movement when the very idea was unheard of in Kashmir, even in existing Islamic organizations of that time.

He said that the slogan of freedom raised by the deceased was so powerful that the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, who at that time was stronger than today's Narendra Modi, was shaken and the echoes of this slogans were heard in debates of Indian Parliament.

He said Mr. Tajammul had become central point wherein freedom-loving people converged and assembled around him to think about future of Kashmir movement.

He said, Mr. Tajammul was a real revolutionary from his early age and he all alone started advocating freedom struggle with his own thinking, spirit and belief in it, adding that he had great leadership qualities and political wisdom.

Speaking on the occasion, Director, Institute of Contemporary Islamic Thought (ICIT), Zafar Bangash, said that Mr. Tajammul's death was a great loss for Kashmir freedom struggle.

He said, at a time when India was spending billions of Dollars on propaganda and had crossed all limits in spreading fake news, Mr. Tajammul had introduced an alternative and effective media in the shape of Kashmir Media Service (KMS) to counter this propaganda.

Zafar Bangash stressed the need for continuing his work and ideology, adding that best tribute to the deceased would be to support the cause he worked for and that is Kashmir cause.

He said the deceased had to migrate to many countries and faced several hardships, which he tolerated with patience.

Chairman Al-Basirah Trust, Saqib Akbar while speaking on the occasion, said that Mr. Tajammul was not only asset for Kashmir struggle but of whole Muslim Ummah. He said, he had virtually made KMS an institution of inspiration for struggling Kashmiris. He also highlighted the importance of carrying forward his ideology and vision.

Country Director, Institute of Contemporary Islamic Thought (ICIT), Dr. Perwez Shafi said on the occasion that the deceased desired to bring about change in status quo of the contemporary Islamic thought.

He said, Mr. Tajammul throughout his life worked for the cause of freedom of Kashmir and had instilled spirit of Azadi among people of Kashmir.

Many other Kashmiri activists also spoke on the occasion and highlighted various aspects of late Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam's life.

/778