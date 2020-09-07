UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Demise Of Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah's Mother Condoled

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 01:30 PM

Demise of Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah's mother condoled

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sindh Rural Support Orgnization (SRSO), Muhammad Dital Kalhoro on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the death of mother of Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sindh Rural Support Orgnization (SRSO), Muhammad Dital Kalhoro on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the death of mother of Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

In a condolence message, the CEO SRSO condoled with Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace.

Related Topics

Sindh Nasir

Recent Stories

Morocco Says Positive Dynamics in Libyan Dialogue ..

4 minutes ago

Slightly Over 0.6% of Russia's Population Have Con ..

4 minutes ago

Murad visits Sukkur Barage, reviewed the flood sit ..

4 minutes ago

Saudi king, U.S. president discuss G20 efforts to ..

4 minutes ago

Theatre Wallay to hold first ever Tie Dye Workshop ..

14 minutes ago

Russia Records 5,185 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hou ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.