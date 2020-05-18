UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Demise Of Retired AJK Chief Justice Condoled

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 09:54 PM

Demise of Retired AJK chief justice condoled

Brig. (Retd) Dr. Danayal Rasheed Khawaja, former ENT Surgeon of Pak Army, Kh. Abuzer Rasheed, retired Prosecuting Inspector of AJK Police and Kh. Qadaar Rasheed, eminent rights and social activist Monday expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the sad demise of Justice (Retd) Riaz Akhtar Chaudhry, former chief justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) : Brig. (Retd) Dr. Danayal Rasheed Khawaja, former ENT Surgeon of Pak Army, Kh. Abuzer Rasheed, retired Prosecuting Inspector of AJK Police and Kh. Qadaar Rasheed, eminent rights and social activist Monday expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the sad demise of Justice (Retd) Riaz Akhtar Chaudhry, former chief justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

In a joint message of condolence to the bereaved family, they prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with courage.

They lauded the role of the late chief justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir for ensuring speedy and inexpensive justice through introducing judicial reforms in Azad Jammu Kashmir during his capacity as thr Chief Justice which benefited hundreds of the litigants waiting for the decisions over their cases heard in superior and subordinate judiciary in Azad Jammu Kashmir besides holding free and fair general elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir during his era as the Chief Election Commissioner of the stateAPP / AHR

Related Topics

Chief Justice Chief Election Commissioner Supreme Court Army Police Jammu Superior Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Family Sad

Recent Stories

RTA signs Metro Station Naming Rights agreement wi ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Media launches ‘Together_Praising_Rati ..

56 minutes ago

Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor for maintain ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner receives PPE

2 minutes ago

Commissioner directs for achieving wheat procureme ..

2 minutes ago

New pipeline being laid to resolve low gas pressur ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.