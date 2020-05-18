Demise of Retired AJK chief justice condoled

Brig. (Retd) Dr. Danayal Rasheed Khawaja, former ENT Surgeon of Pak Army, Kh. Abuzer Rasheed, retired Prosecuting Inspector of AJK Police and Kh. Qadaar Rasheed, eminent rights and social activist Monday expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the sad demise of Justice (Retd) Riaz Akhtar Chaudhry, former chief justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir

In a joint message of condolence to the bereaved family, they prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with courage.

They lauded the role of the late chief justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir for ensuring speedy and inexpensive justice through introducing judicial reforms in Azad Jammu Kashmir during his capacity as thr Chief Justice which benefited hundreds of the litigants waiting for the decisions over their cases heard in superior and subordinate judiciary in Azad Jammu Kashmir besides holding free and fair general elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir during his era as the Chief Election Commissioner of the stateAPP / AHR