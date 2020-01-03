Demo against gas load shedding at Takhat Bahi held

(@imziishan)

The residents of Takht Bhai tehsil have staged protest demonstration against long hours gas load-shedding and low pressure in different areas and demanded immediate end to unannounced load shedding in the area

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The residents of Takht Bhai tehsil have staged protest demonstration against long hours gas load-shedding and low pressure in different areas and demanded immediate end to unannounced load shedding in the area.

The protestors were holding placards and banners with slogans against long hours gas load shedding.

They paraded from Mazdoorabad to Frontier Sugar Mills and later culminated their march peacefully.

The protestors were led by PPP Tehsil General Secretary Irfan Khan Mohmand.

They said people are facing great problems in preparation of meals for their children and other family members due to gas load shedding and urged for immediate end to unannounced load shedding in Takht Bhai.