UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Demo For Draining Out Accumulated Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 11:50 AM

Demo for draining out accumulated water

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :A number of people organized a demonstration urging the authorities to ensure draining out accumulated sewage water in streets of their areas.

The people of Chah Fateh Khan area staged demonstration here.

Talking to media on the occasion, they said that sewerage system of their area was chocked and sewage was accumulated in streets and on roads even people could not cross streets to reach their homes. They alleged that the municipality staff was not draining out sewage from their areas.

They made appeals to Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalpur to direct the officials of Municipal Corporation to drain out sewage of Chah Fateh Khan.

Related Topics

Water Bahawalpur Media From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to Chinese President ..

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to form new Bo ..

35 minutes ago

UAE Press: With new entity, Dubai on global health ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 25, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.