Demo for draining out accumulated water

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :A number of people organized a demonstration urging the authorities to ensure draining out accumulated sewage water in streets of their areas.

The people of Chah Fateh Khan area staged demonstration here.

Talking to media on the occasion, they said that sewerage system of their area was chocked and sewage was accumulated in streets and on roads even people could not cross streets to reach their homes. They alleged that the municipality staff was not draining out sewage from their areas.

They made appeals to Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalpur to direct the officials of Municipal Corporation to drain out sewage of Chah Fateh Khan.