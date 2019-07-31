UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Democracy: 3 In 5 Pakistanis Claim That Democracy Is Better Than All Other Political Systems; Youth Is Slightly Less Supportive Of Democracy

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 01:55 PM

Democracy: 3 in 5 Pakistanis claim that democracy is better than all other political systems; youth is slightly less supportive of democracy

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 3 in 5 Pakistanis claim that democracy is better than all other political systems; youth is slightly less supportive of democracy

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 3 in 5 Pakistanis claim that democracy is better than all other political systems; youth is slightly less supportive of democracy.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from urban areas across the four provinces was asked, “Some people believe democracy is better than all other political systems, others disagree.

What is your opinion regarding this?” In response, 59% said it is better, 30% said it is not better, and 11% did not know or wish to respond. The responses vary based on age, minimally for people under 30 and between 30 and 5 years of age but much more so for people who are above 50 years of age.

Related Topics

Pakistan Democracy Gallup Women All From

Recent Stories

Iqra Aziz’s sister writes the most heartwarming ..

14 minutes ago

Turkish military shipments arrived at Syria border ..

43 seconds ago

Construction of approach road to Shiekh Badin help ..

45 seconds ago

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP)-Pos ..

47 seconds ago

Indian troops martyr three more Kashmiri youth in ..

49 seconds ago

Govt successfully completed several mega projects ..

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.