Democracy: 3 in 5 Pakistanis claim that democracy is better than all other political systems; youth is slightly less supportive of democracy

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 3 in 5 Pakistanis claim that democracy is better than all other political systems; youth is slightly less supportive of democracy

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 3 in 5 Pakistanis claim that democracy is better than all other political systems; youth is slightly less supportive of democracy.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from urban areas across the four provinces was asked, “Some people believe democracy is better than all other political systems, others disagree.

What is your opinion regarding this?” In response, 59% said it is better, 30% said it is not better, and 11% did not know or wish to respond. The responses vary based on age, minimally for people under 30 and between 30 and 5 years of age but much more so for people who are above 50 years of age.