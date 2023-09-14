Democracy best form of govt, says NA Speaker

Speaker National Assembly and former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that democracy had rendered itself as the best form of government across the world

The speaker, in his message on the International Day of Democracy, said the countries which cherished and implemented democratic values had reached the height of prosperity and development.

"Pakistan has been blessed with energetic and talented youth bulge which will lead Pakistan on the path of development and progress," he added.

He said the nation would always remain indebted to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for their historic struggle and sacrifices for ensuring democracy in the country.

Raja Pervez expressed that they firmly believed that all powers to determine the destiny of the nation rest with the people and it was well documented in the annals of history that they never compromised on it.

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was the one who bestowed this nation with the first democratic and unanimous Constitution, he said, citing Shaheed BB who always said "Democracy is necessary to peace and to undermine the forces of terrorism." While reflecting on the theme of this year's democracy day 'Empowering the Next Generation', he said that Pakistan was blessed to have young and dynamic leaders like Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. "He is a hope of a prosperous and democratic future for the country. As his forefathers, he always advocated for peaceful, progressive, prosperous, democratic Pakistan," the speaker remarked.

He stressed that election was a key to ensuring the continuity of the democratic process in the country.

"The Constitution lays clear guidelines regarding elections and it is incumbent upon every institution to follow them in letter and spirit.

" "As the Primary and supreme representative body of the general populace, Parliament must be in charge in a democratic system," he noted.

He reiterated that Pakistan had always upheld democratic principles while dealing with other nations and expects others to follow suit.

"It is unfortunate that India, the so-called biggest democracy of the world, has been usurping the democratic right of self-determination of people in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir," the speaker regretted.

He said that the world must take cognizance of the plight of Kashmiris and must raise their voices to stop Indian aggression and tyranny.

It is pertinent to mention that the National Assembly of Pakistan has been forefront of launching programs for the inclusion of youth in the democratic system. It was the first parliament which opened doors for children, women, minorities, youth, transgender, and other marginalized segment of the populace on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Constitution. First-ever summer internship for young children, the establishment of the first-ever Parliamentary caucus on Child Rights, the first-ever session of the children's Parliament and Internship programs for university students have been undertaken in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Furthermore, the inauguration of a constitutional monument, Bagh-e-Dastoor, postal stamps, display of original script of the constitution book exhibitions, and launching of Constitutional App was also undertaken for the inclusion of youth in the democratic and parliamentary process.