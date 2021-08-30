'Democracy calls for right to vote to overseas Pakistanis': Governor Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that granting right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis is strengthening democracy and democratic values in the country.

Talking to the overseas Pakistanis delegation at the Governor's House on Monday, he said, "Overseas Pakistanis are our greatest asset and the political parties who are opposing the right to vote to Overseas Pakistanis are actually negating democracy." Chairman Pakistan European Union Federation Portugal Raja Zohaib Zafar and Chairman Pakistan European Union Friendship Pervez Iqbal Losar called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed country's relations with the European countries and issues relating to the overseas Pakistanis.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the Opposition parties should stop being adamant and support the government in giving right to vote to overseas Pakistanis, adding that the overseas Pakistanis are custodians of national interests on foreign lands.

He said the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) in the Center and Punjab is working for the welfare of Pakistanis abroad and immediate redressal of their problems.

Appreciating contribution of overseas Pakistanis, he said the role of overseas Pakistanis living all over the world, including European countries, is commendable, adding that the nation values role of overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan's economic development.

Sarwar said overseas Pakistanis are the biggest asset of Pakistan as they send the highest foreign exchange to Pakistan, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been talking about giving the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis from day one but, unfortunately, the opposition parties are opposing the move with complete disregard to democracy.

Governor Punjab said 'Roshan Apna Ghar Scheme' is a gift of the Federal government for overseas Pakistanis through which overseas Pakistanis will also be able to invest and under this scheme, overseas Pakistanis will not be afraid of illegal occupation of their properties, adding that under this scheme banks would be giving guarantees. The government is creating facilities for overseas Pakistanis in all respects, he added.

Chairman Pakistan-EU Friendship Pervez Iqbal Losar hailed efforts of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar for resolving the problems of overseas Pakistanis and said that overseas Pakistanis stand with the government for the development and prosperity of the country. He said the overseas Pakistanis across the globe are investing in all sectors which is also an expression of confidence in the policies of the government.