Democracy Day: PPP pays tribute to sacrifices by the party’s leadership and workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General Humayun Khan, in his message on the occasion of Democracy Day, paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the party’s leadership and workers for the cause of democracy in the country.

He said that Pakistan’s democratic journey has faced numerous hurdles, but the PPP has always stood firm in its struggle. “Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto chose the path of democracy for the sake of the people of Pakistan and endured imprisonment and oppression,” Humayun Khan stated.

He added that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto followed in her father’s footsteps, holding the hand of the people and democracy. “Like her father, she too laid down her life for democracy,” he said.

Humayun Khan further recalled that President Asif Ali Zardari also stood alongside Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for democracy and endured years of imprisonment in the struggle.

He noted that PPP workers faced brutal oppression under Zia’s dictatorship but never abandoned the cause of democracy. “From the very beginning, the Pakistan People’s Party has raised its voice for democracy, firmly believing that democracy is the best revenge,” he remarked.

The PPP Secretary General emphasized that the party strongly believes democracy is the key to improving the country. He stressed that young people must be assured that democracy ensures freedom of expression and guarantees the fundamental rights of every citizen.

“Through democracy, no one can usurp the rights of others. We must strive to build a Pakistan where democracy prevails and every citizen enjoys their rightful freedoms,” Humayun Khan said.

On Democracy Day, he paid glowing tribute to PPP’s founding leaders and also honored the sacrifices of the party’s workers who laid down their lives for the cause of democracy.