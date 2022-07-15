President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that Democracy and National Unity Day of Turkiye proved the dedication and commitment of the country and its people to the rule of law and democracy

Six years ago on July 15, millions of citizens took to the streets and risked their lives to protect Trkiye's democracy and elected President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the face of a failed coup perpetrated by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

The president, in his message on the occasion, conveyed felicitations to the government and people of Turkiye on the Day.

"This day honors the bravery, national unity, and the lives of those who died in the failed coup d'tat for democracy of 2016," he remarked on Twitter.

He also expressed his prayers and best wishes for the leadership and people of Turkiye in their march towards peace and prosperity, and ever greater glory.