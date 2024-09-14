Open Menu

Democracy Ensures Provision Of Fundamental Rights: Governor Kundi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Democracy ensures provision of fundamental rights: Governor Kundi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday highlighted the significance of democracy as a system that ensures the provision of fundamental rights and representation of public opinion.

The Governor, at the eve of International Democracy Day, emphasized that democracy is an ongoing journey driven by principles of public welfare, justice, and equality.

In his statement, Governor Kundi referenced Pakistan's democratic history, saying the significant struggles made for the restoration and stability of democracy in the country.

He paid tribute to the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), acknowledging their immense sacrifices for the preservation of democracy.

Kundi highlighted the contributions of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who fostered democratic awareness in Pakistan and encouraged citizens to voice their rights.

He also mentioned Benazir Bhutto's extraordinary efforts against authoritarianism and her ultimate sacrifice for democratic restoration.

Kundi praised Benazir Bhutto’s leadership in upholding the constitution, law, and democratic principles, and commended President Asif Ali Zardari for his pivotal role in stabilizing democracy after Bhutto’s martyrdom.

He further said that current PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the party leadership continue to promote democratic values and advocate for public voices at the highest levels.

He stressed that International Democracy Day serves as a reminder to reinforce democratic traditions and ensure adherence to constitutional and legal principles.

Kundi underscored that a stable and robust democracy is the path to advancing Pakistan’s development.

He asserted that public participation, institutional freedom, and adherence to constitutional principles are essential for a better future.

Kundi called for a renewed commitment to advancing democratic values in Pakistan and contributing to the nation's stability and prosperity.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Governor Democracy Faisal Karim Kundi Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

4 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

4 hours ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

6 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

6 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

7 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

10 hours ago
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

10 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

14 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

23 hours ago
 Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan