Democracy ensures provision of fundamental rights: Governor Kundi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday highlighted the significance of democracy as a system that ensures the provision of fundamental rights and representation of public opinion.

The Governor, at the eve of International Democracy Day, emphasized that democracy is an ongoing journey driven by principles of public welfare, justice, and equality.

In his statement, Governor Kundi referenced Pakistan's democratic history, saying the significant struggles made for the restoration and stability of democracy in the country.

He paid tribute to the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), acknowledging their immense sacrifices for the preservation of democracy.

Kundi highlighted the contributions of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who fostered democratic awareness in Pakistan and encouraged citizens to voice their rights.

He also mentioned Benazir Bhutto's extraordinary efforts against authoritarianism and her ultimate sacrifice for democratic restoration.

Kundi praised Benazir Bhutto’s leadership in upholding the constitution, law, and democratic principles, and commended President Asif Ali Zardari for his pivotal role in stabilizing democracy after Bhutto’s martyrdom.

He further said that current PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the party leadership continue to promote democratic values and advocate for public voices at the highest levels.

He stressed that International Democracy Day serves as a reminder to reinforce democratic traditions and ensure adherence to constitutional and legal principles.

Kundi underscored that a stable and robust democracy is the path to advancing Pakistan’s development.

He asserted that public participation, institutional freedom, and adherence to constitutional principles are essential for a better future.

Kundi called for a renewed commitment to advancing democratic values in Pakistan and contributing to the nation's stability and prosperity.

