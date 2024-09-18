Democracy Essential System For Governments In World: Governor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2024 | 11:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Wednesday said that even today democracy is the most accepted and preferred system of governments in the world despite geographical and national boundaries.
In his statement issued here, he said that the concept of democracy is actually rooted in the perception of protecting the rights and powers of the people.
Active participation of all citizens, protection of fundamental rights, freedom of expression and observance of social justice are paramount in a republican democracy, he said.
He said that therefore, it is important to know that by strengthening the democratic system and promoting the participation of the great majority of the society.
We can solve the problems of the people at the local level more effectively, he said.
Governor Balochistan said that observation has proved that democracy in multinational states and multi-class societies is considered a relatively better system for ensuring equal opportunities and facilities due to its distinctive features.
He clarified that in order to strengthen democracy, it is necessary to democratize our attitudes and adopt democratic behaviour in practical life and respect differences of opinion, adding that because democratizing your words and actions is the foundation of a healthy and civilized society.
By doing so, we ensure that everyone's voice is heard, demanding justice from others as well as providing justice to our subordinates and at the collective level, everyone has an equal opportunity to participate in the decision-making process, he said.
He said that let us all unite to create a healthy and exploitation-free society where everyone has equal opportunities and facilities to advance and express themselves.
Recent Stories
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP prefers public welfare than personal gains: Governor16 seconds ago
-
Strong, stable, prosperous Pakistan is guarantor of Kashmiris’ freedom movement's success: AJK PM20 minutes ago
-
IHC issues written order in missing citizen case20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's first 3-day 'Sirat Festival' to take place from Sept 2030 minutes ago
-
High Commissioner felicitates Shahzaib Rindh for winning Karate Combat KC-49 Championship in Singapo ..30 minutes ago
-
Mainly hot and dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD30 minutes ago
-
Chairman PAEC extends felicitations to China on 40 years of IAEA membership30 minutes ago
-
Kashmir issue must be resolved through UN resolution: Asif40 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 3 accused in injured condition after encounter40 minutes ago
-
HFP organises Naunehal Seerat Conference40 minutes ago
-
World Culture Festival from September 2640 minutes ago
-
NIH issues advisory on Chikungunya Viral Infection40 minutes ago