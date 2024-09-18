Democracy essential system for governments in world: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Wednesday said that even today democracy is the most accepted and preferred system of governments in the world despite geographical and national boundaries.

In his statement issued here, he said that the concept of democracy is actually rooted in the perception of protecting the rights and powers of the people.

Active participation of all citizens, protection of fundamental rights, freedom of expression and observance of social justice are paramount in a republican democracy, he said.

He said that therefore, it is important to know that by strengthening the democratic system and promoting the participation of the great majority of the society.

We can solve the problems of the people at the local level more effectively, he said.

Governor Balochistan said that observation has proved that democracy in multinational states and multi-class societies is considered a relatively better system for ensuring equal opportunities and facilities due to its distinctive features.

He clarified that in order to strengthen democracy, it is necessary to democratize our attitudes and adopt democratic behaviour in practical life and respect differences of opinion, adding that because democratizing your words and actions is the foundation of a healthy and civilized society.

By doing so, we ensure that everyone's voice is heard, demanding justice from others as well as providing justice to our subordinates and at the collective level, everyone has an equal opportunity to participate in the decision-making process, he said.

He said that let us all unite to create a healthy and exploitation-free society where everyone has equal opportunities and facilities to advance and express themselves.