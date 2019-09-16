Democracy guarantees economic, social progress: NA Speaker

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said democracy guarantees economic and social progress, international peace, security, basic human rights and freedom.

In a message on the occasion of International Democracy Day that is celebrated on September 15, he said democracy was imperative for securing peace, human rights and development.

He said in a democratic system a person could freely be part of the political and economic system and culture.

The Speaker stressed on the political leadership to put aside their differences and work for strengthening the democratic system.

Democracy encourages people to participate in all walks of life, he said adding holding of elections helped in fortifying the democratic process.