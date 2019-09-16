UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Democracy Guarantees Economic, Social Progress: NA Speaker

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

Democracy guarantees economic, social progress: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said democracy guarantees economic and social progress, international peace, security, basic human rights and freedom.

In a message on the occasion of International Democracy Day that is celebrated on September 15, he said democracy was imperative for securing peace, human rights and development.

He said in a democratic system a person could freely be part of the political and economic system and culture.

The Speaker stressed on the political leadership to put aside their differences and work for strengthening the democratic system.

Democracy encourages people to participate in all walks of life, he said adding holding of elections helped in fortifying the democratic process.

Related Topics

National Assembly Democracy Progress September All

Recent Stories

UAE win 43 jiu-jitsu medals in Los Angeles

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on martyrdom of ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Credit Insurance partners with Dubai Export ..

2 hours ago

Tadweer opens state-of-the-art control centre

4 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince praises achievements of Ajman D ..

4 hours ago

Al Bowardi condoles martyrs&#039; families

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.