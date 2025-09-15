Democracy guarantees freedom, justice, national progress: Gilani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Acting President of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, on Monday, said that democracy is not merely a system of governance but the true guarantor of human freedom, justice, partnership, and collective welfare.

“This day reminds the nation that public opinion and fundamental rights are the real sources of strength and existence of the state” he said in his message on the occasion of “Democracy Day.”

The Acting President noted that Pakistan itself was founded on democratic struggle and the will of the people.

Paying homage to the founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said the great leader introduced democracy as the guiding principle for Pakistan.

He further recalled the sacrifices of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who laid down their lives to uphold the people’s right to rule and strengthen democratic institutions in the country.

Gilani also highlighted the role of President Asif Ali Zardari in consolidating democracy through the Charter of Democracy and the 18th Constitutional Amendment. Referring to Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said the young leader is actively working to bring youth and the broader public into the democratic process and to promote participatory governance.

“Democracy Day,” the Acting President stressed, renews the pledge to place people’s will above all, to strengthen state institutions, uphold the rule of law, and protect civil liberties.

He said that only a stable democratic society can ensure sustainable peace, prosperity, and development in Pakistan.

Underscoring that democracy is not confined to elections alone, Gilani remarked that it teaches tolerance, acceptance of dissent, safeguarding minority rights, empowering women, and involving youth in decision-making. He urged that democratic values must not remain restricted to slogans and ceremonies but must be practically embedded into governance, national life, and social behavior.

Addressing the challenges facing the country — including economic hardships, social issues, and security concerns — he asserted that the only durable solution lies in the continuity of democracy, supremacy of parliament, and adherence to the Constitution. “This is the path that can lead Pakistan toward becoming a peaceful, prosperous, and stable nation,” he said.

Gilani said “Democracy Day” serves as a reminder of both collective and individual responsibilities. He called upon the nation to pledge to build a democratic state where public opinion is respected, justice is delivered, and human dignity is upheld. “This,” he stressed, “is the true spirit of democracy and the guarantee of Pakistan’s bright future.”