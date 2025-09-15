Democracy guarantor of human rights, national strength: Syedaal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Acting Chairman of the Senate Syedaal Khan Monday said that democracy is not merely a political structure but a reflection of collective wisdom, public aspirations, and a strong mechanism for the protection of fundamental human rights.

In his message on the occasion of Democracy Day, he said that democracy empowers people by giving them a voice, ensuring their participation, and translating their hopes into state policies.

Highlighting Pakistan’s democratic journey, Syedaal Khan stated that the country’s history bears testimony to the fact that the founding fathers prioritized public will and democratic struggle in the quest for freedom and sovereignty.

He added that the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, regarded parliamentary democracy as a guiding light for the nation — and this day serves as a reminder to carry forward his mission.

The Acting Chairman also paid tribute to the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League (N) President and former Prime Minister, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, as well as the sitting Prime Minister, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, for their pivotal role in strengthening democracy in the country.

“Democracy,” he said, “is not only the guarantor of national development but also of global peace, economic stability, and international cooperation.

In today’s world, no nation can progress unless it values the voice of its people and abides by democratic principles. As a democratic state, Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to upholding justice, rule of law, human rights, and democratic values both nationally and globally.”

Syedaal Khan further stressed that the continuity of democracy is essential for Pakistan to overcome economic challenges, extremism, and security threats. “As long as the Parliament remains the true representative of public mandate, state institutions fulfill their constitutional responsibilities, and transparency and accountability are ensured, Pakistan will continue to emerge as a strong, sovereign, and dignified nation on the global stage,” he remarked.

The Acting Chairman of the Senate said that Democracy Day provides an opportunity to revive the spirit of unity, tolerance, and public service. “This day reminds us of our pledge to build Pakistan into a state where justice is equal for all, human dignity is protected, and public opinion is genuinely respected. That is the true essence of democracy — and the surest guarantee of our national future.”