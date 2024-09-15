Open Menu

Democracy Has Become Stable, Strong In Pakistan: Governor Tessori

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Democracy has become stable, strong in Pakistan: Governor Tessori

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday said that democracy has become stable and strong in Pakistan today compared to the past.

In his message on the occasion of International Democracy Day, he said that Parliament was a supreme institution and everyone must respect it.

The Sindh Governor said that the democratic system could be further improved with the modern requirements of the present time.

He said that all the flaws of this system could be overcome by artificial intelligence.

He further said that all stakeholders had a great role to play in the stability and continuity of democracy.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Parliament Democracy Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

20 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

20 hours ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

21 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

22 hours ago
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

22 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

1 day ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

1 day ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan