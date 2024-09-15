Democracy has become stable, strong in Pakistan: Governor Tessori

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday said that democracy has become stable and strong in Pakistan today compared to the past.

In his message on the occasion of International Democracy Day, he said that Parliament was a supreme institution and everyone must respect it.

The Sindh Governor said that the democratic system could be further improved with the modern requirements of the present time.

He said that all the flaws of this system could be overcome by artificial intelligence.

He further said that all stakeholders had a great role to play in the stability and continuity of democracy.