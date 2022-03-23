UrduPoint.com

Democracy Imperative For Pakistan's Development, Stability: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Democracy imperative for Pakistan's development, stability: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that the secret of Pakistan's development and stability was democracy as democratic norms and traditions promoted tolerance, harmony and tolerance in a society.

"March 23 is a milestone in our history as the Lahore resolution (adopted on this day in 1940) had united the Muslims of Sub-continent for a great cause," he said in his message on the occasion of Pakistan Resolution Day.

The minister said the sacrifices of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal and other leaders of the freedom struggle paved the way for the creation of Pakistan.

The minister said as the national economy was moving on the path of development, it was time to renew the pledge that "we will make Pakistan a great country following in steps of our elders".

The convening of the 48th Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad on the occasion of 75th anniversary of its creation was a clear demonstration of Pakistan's key role in the Muslim world.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to help Pakistan move fast on the path of progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Resolution World Muhammad Ali Jinnah Democracy Progress March National University Muslim

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd March 2022

2 hours ago
 Experts stressed sufficient budget allocation for ..

Experts stressed sufficient budget allocation for girls’ education

11 hours ago
 Green Innovators 2022 programme launched in Sindh

Green Innovators 2022 programme launched in Sindh

12 hours ago
 Pakistan to become economically strong, prosperous ..

Pakistan to become economically strong, prosperous country: President

11 hours ago
 International conference on education concludes at ..

International conference on education concludes at SU with recommendations

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>