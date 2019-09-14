UrduPoint.com
Democracy Imperative For Peace, Stability Of The Country: National Assembly

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 11:59 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said that democracy contributes in economic progress of the country, as well as bestow basic fundamental rights to all its citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said that democracy contributes in economic progress of the country, as well as bestow basic fundamental rights to all its citizens.

They expressed these views in their separate messages on the occasion of International Democracy day which is commemorated across the globe under the auspices of United Nations on September 15.

The Speaker said that no country can progress without strengthening the democratic system and promoting democratic values. Democracy gives the right to people to choose their elected representatives which are responsible for making laws and govern the country." In order to achieve this objective, it's the duty of all political parties to shun their differences and join hands to strengthen the democratic process in the country.

"The Speaker said that the beauty of democracy is to find indigenous solutions to the complex problems bedeviling the polity. Democracy encourages participation of citizens, who are the real stakeholder, in taking change of their lives. "The public participation and ownership of state policies is the bedrock of democracy." On this occasion, the Deputy Speaker said that democracy was gaining strength in Pakistan and consecutive smooth transition of powers between elective representatives has beefed up the democratic system in the country. Derailing of democracy in past has badly hampered the growth and development of institutions in the country. "Democracy was the only way to guarantee our stability and to ensure our economic and social progress", deputy speaker added.

