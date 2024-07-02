Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail has said that democracy was actually the name of the rule of the people in which service, tolerance, respect for differences of opinion, acceptance of each other were essential elements

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail has said that democracy was actually the name of the rule of the people in which service, tolerance, respect for differences of opinion, acceptance of each other were essential elements.

It is our satisfaction that there is a democratic system and democratic institutions in Pakistan.

However, much more needs to be done to learn from each other's experiences and make the democratic system viable, he said.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s Organizing General Secretary Khuda Bakhsh Longove at Governor House Quetta on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the Governor said that politics was a difficult and complex process and to play a role in it, it was necessary to learn from one's mistakes and maintain an unbreakable relationship with the people at all times.

He said that our political workers and leaders have to adapt to the demands and needs of the ever-changing world.

The Governor said that in every civilized society of the world, people's representatives and political leaders were valued because they were able to set new paths for the bright future of their society.

They play a leadership role in increasing the rights and powers of the people and ensuring the provision of justice, he said.

He expressed his regret that we got entangled in meaningless differences and unnecessary hatred due to which we kept moving away from the great goals and human values, he said.

He said that politicians have to do the duty of getting out of the crisis and desperate situation, therefore, it was important to promote understanding and tolerance in the society, only collective consciousness and collective efforts could lead to collective peace and development.