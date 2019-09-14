UrduPoint.com
Democracy Is Name Rule Of People: Usman Buzdar

Sat 14th September 2019 | 06:23 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that democracy was the name of rule of people and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has firm belief in democracy.

In his message, in connection with International Day of Democracy, he said the PTI government was determined to strengthen democracy and democratic institutions in the country.

The CM said that in the past, democracy was used for filling personal coffers. Plundering and corruption in the garb of democracy was deception and oppression of people's rights. Former rulers damaged democracy by giving priority to their vested interest, said a handout issued here.

He said that people lost their faith in democracy due to plundering of national wealth by former rulers. He said, "we, on the occasion of International Day of Democracy, strongly condemn undemocratic measures taken by India, the so-called champion of democracy, in the occupied Kashmir." India has deprived the people of Kashmir of their democratic rights.

The Modi government, despite giving Kashmiris their democratic right, was treating them inhumanly. The global democratic forces should take immediate notice of India's undemocratic actions. He said that democracy was not merely the name of holding elections but it was the best system to solve people's problems.

"Democracy strengthens state institutions. Democracy is the name of supremacy of constitution and the rule of law." He said that in democracy, sovereignty belongs to people. He said that democracy was the system of public welfare as all decisions are taken in the parliaments, instead of on roads. He said that basic purpose of observing the day was to create awareness among masses about democracy and strengthening the democratic norms.

He said that the PTI had always struggled for strengthening democracy and democratic institutions. "We will have to promise to ourselves to play our role for strengthening the democratic norms," he added.

