Democracy is ridiculed when leadership like PML-N demands sanctity of vote: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has on Tuesday said democracy is ridiculed when leadership like Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) demands sanctity of vote

The minister took to Twitter and wrote that the journey from "why was I ousted" to "for God's sake let me go" is coming towards its end.

Fawad Chaudhry expressed sympathy with the PML-N workers who put themselves in trouble for Nawaz Sharif.It is pertinent here to mention that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif departed for London from Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport today to acquire medical treatment along with Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.