Democracy not complete without freedom of expression: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said that democracy could not be completed without the freedom of expression.

He said this in a felicitation message to newly elected officer bearers of Peshawar Press Club (PPC), President Syed Bukhar Shah, General Secretary Imran Yousufzai and others.

Bilawal assured the newly elected body of PPC that PPP would always support the freedom of press. He said that developing a democratic culture in professional organizations was welcoming.