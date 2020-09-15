UrduPoint.com
Democracy Only Viable System To Assure Freedom Of Expression, Accountability: Sanjrani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday said that democracy was the only viable system of governance that assured freedom of expression, accountability and human rights in any society.

In his message on International Day of Democracy, Sadiq Sanjrani said Parliament of Pakistan has proven itself as the true custodian of people's rights, national integration, and inter-provincial harmony by implementing democratic norms and values.

It has promoted democratic values and egalitarianism as envisioned by the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

