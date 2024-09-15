KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Democracy is the only way for Pakistan's bright future and stability.

In a message on the occasion of International Day for Democracy, he said that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was the pioneer of democracy.

He said, 'We have made numerous sacrifices for the survival of democracy and our leaders and workers sacrificed their blood for the democracy.'

The CM Murad said that democracy was a wonderful system, where people choose their representatives.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto called democracy the best revenge, he said adding that the Pakistan People's Party believed in democracy and democracy was the best system to serve the people.

He said that the Pakistan People's Party made sacrifices for the restoration of democracy.

He further said that the PPP had never surrendered to dictators.

The Chief Minister said that the restoration of democracy was our motto and that democracy made institutions strong.