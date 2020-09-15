Democracy only way forward to progress: Mandviwalla

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla Tuesday said the democracy was the only way forward and the only possible way to progress was adoption of democratic ideals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla Tuesday said the democracy was the only way forward and the only possible way to progress was adoption of democratic ideals.

Addressing a seminar in connection with International Democracy Day organized by the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), he said that all the pillars of the state must ensure that democracy prevails in the country.

Saleem Mandviwalla also empathized that in Pakistan democracy was in its infantile stage and it still has a long way to go.

On this occasion, Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini said the democracy in western countries has developed to a certain extent, but it was still in its infantile stage in Pakistan.

Although Pakistan claims to be a democratic country but it still has a long way to go, he added.

Senator Farhatullah Babar said "we should evaluate the status of democracy in our country and also emphasized that we should be looking for ways to promote, protect and strengthen the very system of democracy in the country.

" He also said that majoritarian rule should be differed from a democratic one, as in democratic political system 'rule of law' is of supreme importance, followed by 'public participation' as well as 'accountability'.

Farhatullah said that all governing institutions should respect the limits of their democratic boundaries and should exercise their powers within the constitutional limits.

He also said that political parties should also promote and create a democratic culture within their political parties.

Shaheed Bhutto Foundation Chief Executive Officer Asif said that local/street level politics has diminished from the country resulting in deterioration of democratic culture in the higher pillars of the government.

He said that every constitutional institution must restrain itself from interference in other institutions matters.

He also said that possible alliances of major political parties should be formed amongst themselves as well as with other political parties to initiate the countrywide democracy movement.