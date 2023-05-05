Democracy progressed with tolerance & negotiation to resolve all political issues; says Qamar Zaman Kaira

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the democracy progressed with tolerance and negotiation to resolve all political issues, instead of creating deadlocks. He expressed these views while talking to newsmen in Hassanabdal on Friday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the democracy progressed with tolerance and negotiation to resolve all political issues, instead of creating deadlocks. He expressed these views while talking to newsmen in Hassanabdal on Friday.

He said that the country is going through a difficult phase due to ongoing political turmoil in the country and terming dialogue, the fundamental essence of democracy, is the only way out to find a peaceful resolution to this crisis.

He was of the view that it is high time to make decisions with logic and reason.

At present, he said the problems faced by the country demanded the stakeholders to take decisions with patience, vision, and tolerance.

While narrating the details of the negotiation between the government and PTI, he said that it was narrow-down between the govt- opposition negotiation team that the government would present the budget for the next fiscal year and would dissolve the assembly in the last week of October.

He added that the opposition team was demanding the dissolution of the assembly during the first week of October but the statement of PTI Chief Imran Khan on the very next day for the demand of dissolving the assembly before May 14 has put the judiciary, economy, country and democracy in "difficult situation".

He said this is the time for the entire political leadership of the country to sit for talks even if the talks fail, talk again and again so as to rekindle hope among the people and revive their belief in democracy.

"Despite the government's willingness to engage in dialogue we could not evolve a consensus in the final round of dialogues", he added.