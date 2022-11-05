UrduPoint.com

Democracy Progresses With Tolerance, Dialogue: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Democracy progresses with tolerance, dialogue: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Advisor to Prime Minister on Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that democracy progresses with tolerance and dialogue, instead of creating deadlocks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that democracy progresses with tolerance and dialogue, instead of creating deadlocks.

Talking to the media outside the residence of PPP worker Mani Pehlwan here on Saturday, he said that Imran Khan was free to organise protest when and wherever he wanted, adding that there would be no objection if the constitution and the laws were not violated. He said elections would be held on time. He said if Khan and his Punjab government were aware of the threats, then container should have been made bullet-proof.

He said the coalition government earlier offered cooperation to Imran Khan, but he did not respond. He said the coalition government had to make several tough decisions to save the country just after taking over the government.

Kaira said the entire nation condemned the attack on Khan, but what he (Imran) said in his presser was regrettable as he was blaming a prime minister, interior minister and a national agency officer.

"The government in Punjab is yours, police yours, the attacker has been arrested, Punjab police were responsible for investigation; there you make a Joint Investigation Team and probe the incident," he urged Imran.

He said the chief election commissioner was appointed by Imran and when he refused to give general election date, Imran started abusing him. He said that Khan should humbly think over the situation and come to the table. "We are also people's representatives," he added.

He said blaming the opponents and institutions would result in nothing, adding confrontation with institutions was not in favour of anybody. He said that no one was above the constitution and dialogue was the only way to resolve the issues in democracy.

"Khan is calling children of the nation for protest, but not his own children," he added.

He said that the Punjab government was responsible for law and order in the province and what happened at outside the Governor's House was unfortunate.

Earlier, he met the family of the late Mani Pehlwan and expressed his grief over the demise of a diehard worker.

Related Topics

Attack Imran Khan Chief Election Commissioner Prime Minister Protest Police Governor Government Of Punjab Punjab Law And Order Interior Minister Democracy Qamar Zaman Kaira Jammu Family Media Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Election 2018

Recent Stories

Financial model to be made with China help: minist ..

Financial model to be made with China help: minister

2 minutes ago
 Activists Who Glued Themselves to Roads in Munich ..

Activists Who Glued Themselves to Roads in Munich to Spend One Month in Custody ..

26 minutes ago
 Prime Minister to visit Egypt for COP-27 on Nov 7- ..

Prime Minister to visit Egypt for COP-27 on Nov 7-8

26 minutes ago
 North Korea fires four short-range ballistic missi ..

North Korea fires four short-range ballistic missiles

26 minutes ago
 Pilot strike disrupts Kenya Airways flights

Pilot strike disrupts Kenya Airways flights

26 minutes ago
 Scotland survive Fiji fright in Autumn Nations Ser ..

Scotland survive Fiji fright in Autumn Nations Series

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.