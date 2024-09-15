Open Menu

Democracy Solution To All Challenges: Gilani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on Sunday said that democracy and a robust democratic system are the key solutions to the challenges facing the nation.

He highlighted that democracy plays a crucial role in empowering the people and driving socio-economic development.

In his special message on the occasion of International Day of Democracy Gilani stressed the importance of maintaining continuity in the democratic process to ensure the country’s progress.

Addressing the current political situation, he called on all political parties to unite and foster harmony within their ranks.

Gilani reiterated that only a strong and united democratic system can guarantee the nation's prosperity, urging for collective efforts to strengthen democratic institutions further.

