Democracy Solution To All Challenges: Gilani
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on Sunday said that democracy and a robust democratic system are the key solutions to the challenges facing the nation.
He highlighted that democracy plays a crucial role in empowering the people and driving socio-economic development.
In his special message on the occasion of International Day of Democracy Gilani stressed the importance of maintaining continuity in the democratic process to ensure the country’s progress.
Addressing the current political situation, he called on all political parties to unite and foster harmony within their ranks.
Gilani reiterated that only a strong and united democratic system can guarantee the nation's prosperity, urging for collective efforts to strengthen democratic institutions further.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Project to empower rural women with transfer of livestock soon1 minute ago
-
CDA chairman inspects Jinnah Convention Center renovation ahead of SCO meeting1 minute ago
-
Livestock sector gets boost with new ultrasound technology1 minute ago
-
Information minister pledges govt support for modernising madrasas with contemporary education11 minutes ago
-
PTI frustration over Bilawal’s question reveals its desperation: PPP11 minutes ago
-
Motorway police recovers stolen vehicle near M131 minutes ago
-
Higher Education Punjab cricket tournament concludes31 minutes ago
-
Imparting modern education to seminaries students great service to nation: Tarar41 minutes ago
-
Water filtration plant installed at QMC hostel42 minutes ago
-
Matric exams: BISE Bahawalpur reschedules Sept 17 papers51 minutes ago
-
DIG emphasizes Zero Tolerance for Corruption and Crime51 minutes ago
-
Governor House to continue supporting welfare orgs: Tessori51 minutes ago