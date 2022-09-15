UrduPoint.com

Democracy Strengthens By Taking Stakeholders On Board: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2022 | 11:18 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that Democracy is strengthened only by taking all stakeholders on board in the democratic process

In his message on Democracy Day, the chief minister said the nation observes democracy day by remembering the saying of Quaid-e-Azam that no one in the world is more democratic in their religion than Muslims.

the CM remarked that the real spirit of democracy is to fulfil the needs of the people. The Primary responsibility of democratic institutions is to ensure the establishment of a free, fair and impartial society, he added.

He said that democracy is the most acceptable form of government and a guarantor of equal rights.

