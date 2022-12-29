UrduPoint.com

'Democracy' Suspended In IIOJK, Says Mehbooba

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 12:40 PM

'Democracy' suspended in IIOJK, says Mehbooba

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the President of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti has said that democracy has been suspended in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti talking to media men in Srinagar said, "The fundamental rights of people like the right to express yourself (has been suspended).

If anyone talks, he is arrested, be it a journalist or a common man." "Politicians are pressured through the Indian Enforcement Directorate or other agencies," adding they were facing difficulties in playing their role, she stressed.

She said jails were filled with people from IIOJK. "Our youth are beaten in the colleges outside. The BJP has ruined the atmosphere in the country," Mufti decried.

