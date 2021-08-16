Democracy under threat in India, says Revanath Reddy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Indian Congress party's state President A Revanth Reddy has said that democracy is under threat in India under the fascist rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Revanth Reddy said India will get real Independence when Modi is ousted from his post, he said on the eve of India's Independence Day.

Revanth said the Congress brought Independence for India in a democratic and peaceful manner. Now, a few political parties are seeking to widen the gap between religions for their selfish interests and India has turned into an experimental laboratory for them.

Reddy said the Modi government turned farmers as "slaves" and brought forward anti-farmer laws in favour of industrialists like Ambani and Adani.

Modi has cheated farmers, the unemployed youths and others with false promises of jobs and lands, Revanth said.