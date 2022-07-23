Democracy wins in Punjab, says Ikhtiar Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ikhtiar Wali on Saturday said that the win of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab Assembly was the victory of democracy and thanked Supreme Court of Pakistan for its impartial verdict.

In a statement issued here, Ikhtiar Wali said that the democratic forces of Pakistan buried the ideology of Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He said that the victory of Chief Minister of Punjab was the victory of democratic people and Pakistan.

The PMLN spokesman said that Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and PDM leadership deserved praise and congratulations for this achievement.

He claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would be completely wiped out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in coming general elections.