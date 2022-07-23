UrduPoint.com

Democracy Wins In Punjab, Says Ikhtiar Wali

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Democracy wins in Punjab, says Ikhtiar Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ikhtiar Wali on Saturday said that the win of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab Assembly was the victory of democracy and thanked Supreme Court of Pakistan for its impartial verdict.

In a statement issued here, Ikhtiar Wali said that the democratic forces of Pakistan buried the ideology of Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He said that the victory of Chief Minister of Punjab was the victory of democratic people and Pakistan.

The PMLN spokesman said that Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and PDM leadership deserved praise and congratulations for this achievement.

He claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would be completely wiped out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in coming general elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Supreme Court Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Muslim Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

SC summons PA deputy speaker, issues notice to CM ..

SC summons PA deputy speaker, issues notice to CM Punjab and others

31 minutes ago
 Hamza Shehbaz takes oath as Punjab CM

Hamza Shehbaz takes oath as Punjab CM

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd July 2022

4 hours ago
 Thiem reaches first semi-final for 14 months

Thiem reaches first semi-final for 14 months

12 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Gstaad results - collated

Tennis: ATP Gstaad results - collated

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.