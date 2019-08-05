UrduPoint.com
Democratic, Constitutional Rights To Protect Minorities Rights

Mon 05th August 2019 | 12:39 PM

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Coordinator of Youth Assembly for Human Rights Muhammad Qasim Kambo Monday expressed his concern that it was the democratic, constitutional responsibility of the influential personalities to protect the rights of minorities in the area.

He strongly condemned the recent incident of violence on Hindu Community from some influential personalities.

He said seminars at public and private institutions of the regions would also be held for masses' awareness to promote the protection of human rights.

Ministry of Human Rights Punjab and Youth Assembly would jointly organize the conference in this regard.

