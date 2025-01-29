Democratic Group Sweeps Haripur Press Club Elections 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 08:33 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Democratic Group secured a landslide victory in the Haripur Press Club elections held on Wednesday , under the supervision of the Election Tribunal. Out of 66 registered votes, 40 were cast.
Democratic Group’s Zakir Hussain Tanoli was elected President with 37 votes, while his rival Shahid Akhtar Awan secured only 2 votes. Javed Khan won the General Secretary position with 38 votes, defeating Malik Shahid Tabassum, who got 1 vote.
Other key winners from the Democratic Group include Arshad Mehmood Bobi (Senior Vice President, 36 votes), Malik Jamil Khan (Vice President First, 36 votes), Qazi Muhammad Nisar Ahmed Khan (Vice President Second, 35 votes), Mahmood Akhtar (Joint Secretary, 36 votes), and Muhammad Shehzad Tanoli (Information Secretary, 36 votes).
Muhammad Ishaq Rajput and Muhammad Ishaq were elected unopposed as Finance Secretary and Office Secretary, respectively.
With this win, the Democratic Group has claimed complete dominance in the Haripur Press Club elections.
