Democratic leaders always practice dialogue rather than resorting to violence: Ahsan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N leader says the PTI Chief Imran Khan has been disseminating hate and creating chaos in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2023) Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal says democratic leaders always practice dialogue rather than resorting to violence.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, he said PTI Chief Imran Khan has been disseminating hate and creating chaos in the country.

He said PTI villains attacked institutions including judiciary and security forces in Islamabad and Lahore.

Ahsan Iqbal requested the Supreme Court to take notice of the violence and ransacking at the Judicial Complex in Islamabad by the PTI crooks.

He said Imran Khan wants bloodshed and anarchy in the country and is responsible for prevailing economic situation.

He said a conspiracy is being hatched to destabilize the state through attacking the state institutions.

The Minister said strict action will be taken against those who took law into their hands in Lahore and attacked police and other law enforcing agencies.

Replying to a question pertaining to the deal with International Monetary Fund, he said Imran Khan sabotaged inking deal with the IMF, but due to the hectic efforts of the incumbent government, a good news in this connection will be shared with the nation soon.