UrduPoint.com

Democratic Leaders Always Practice Dialogue Rather Than Resorting To Violence: Ahsan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 20, 2023 | 03:38 PM

Democratic leaders always practice dialogue rather than resorting to violence: Ahsan

The PML-N leader says the PTI Chief Imran Khan has been disseminating hate and creating chaos in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2023) Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal says democratic leaders always practice dialogue rather than resorting to violence.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, he said PTI Chief Imran Khan has been disseminating hate and creating chaos in the country.

He said PTI villains attacked institutions including judiciary and security forces in Islamabad and Lahore.

Ahsan Iqbal requested the Supreme Court to take notice of the violence and ransacking at the Judicial Complex in Islamabad by the PTI crooks.

He said Imran Khan wants bloodshed and anarchy in the country and is responsible for prevailing economic situation.

He said a conspiracy is being hatched to destabilize the state through attacking the state institutions.

The Minister said strict action will be taken against those who took law into their hands in Lahore and attacked police and other law enforcing agencies.

Replying to a question pertaining to the deal with International Monetary Fund, he said Imran Khan sabotaged inking deal with the IMF, but due to the hectic efforts of the incumbent government, a good news in this connection will be shared with the nation soon.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Police Ahsan Iqbal Government

Recent Stories

Investopia brings together Italian, European compa ..

Investopia brings together Italian, European companies in Milan to explore inves ..

28 minutes ago
 Vietnam attracting Japanese investments to new are ..

Vietnam attracting Japanese investments to new areas

28 minutes ago
 Moorfields Eye Hospital in Abu Dhabi performs life ..

Moorfields Eye Hospital in Abu Dhabi performs life-changing surgery on 23-year-o ..

28 minutes ago
 PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS des ..

PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS deserves strongest condemnation: ..

1 hour ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting ..

NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting Summer Undergraduate Research ..

2 hours ago
 MBZUAI and IBT join forces to tackle challenges in ..

MBZUAI and IBT join forces to tackle challenges in brain health

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.