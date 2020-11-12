Democratic semblance of political actors exposed: Senator Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the democratic semblance of political actors was exposed before the nation.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "We are saying from day one that there is no thought and ideology of opposition."He said those who were changing their stance on daily basis could not lead the people.