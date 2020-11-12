UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Democratic Semblance Of Political Actors Exposed: Senator Shibli

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Democratic semblance of political actors exposed: Senator Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the democratic semblance of political actors was exposed before the nation.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "We are saying from day one that there is no thought and ideology of opposition."He said those who were changing their stance on daily basis could not lead the people.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Lead From Opposition

Recent Stories

Match officials for HBL PSL 2020 playoffs announce ..

56 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

1 hour ago

Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Sen ..

1 hour ago

PTCL, Medialogic sign for enriching TV Audience Me ..

1 hour ago

Moscow Gov't Asks All Shops, Food Courts to Join Q ..

58 minutes ago

Eight killed, 20 injured in accident

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.