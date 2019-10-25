UrduPoint.com
Democratically Elected PTI Govt To Complete Constitutional Tenure: Kardar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:30 PM

Democratically elected PTI govt to complete constitutional tenure: Kardar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Member Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Uzma Kardar on Friday said that democratically elected government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan, would complete its constitutional tenure.

The people of Pakistan had given heavy mandate to the leadership of present government, and Opposition forces particularly Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), was not allowed to create hindrance in running the state affairs, she stated while talking to a private news channel program.

About so called Azadi March being planned by chief JUI-F with the help of Opposition, she said that launching protest was the right of any democratic force but taking law into their hands would not be allowed at any cost.

In reply to a question regarding economy, she said the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, leaders had been responsible for plunging the economic sector of the country.

She said the previous governments had borrowed Rs. 31,000 billion. She said that PTI government after coming into power was taking all out measures to gear up economic and other sectors.

To a question, she said that organizing march by JUI-F at this critical juncture when the Indian forces were violating the LoC, would be unjustified.

The valiant Pakistan Armed Forces had clearly stated that they would support democratic forces and the government in Pakistan, she added.

