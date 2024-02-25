Open Menu

Democrats Panel Wins Gymkhana Elections As Agha Taj Retains Slot Of President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2024 | 09:50 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The Democrats Panel has emerged successful in the elections of Hyderabad Gymkhana for which the polling process concluded late on Saturday night.

According to the results, Dr Agha Taj Mohammed has been elected as President, receiving 1,471 votes while his opponents Farhat Kamal and Dr Shams Shaikh were given 854 and 351 votes, respectively.

On the seat of Honourary Secretary Engr Tariq Bajari has been elected with 1,367 votes.

Shahid Pervez Memon and Dr Hadi Bux Jatoi failed to win majority votes for the same seat, securing second and third positions with 709 and 621 votes, respectively.

The Democrats Panel, however, lost the seat of Honourary Treasurer to Asad Junejo of Javed Junejo group after a tough contest.

Junejo was polled 1,085 votes while Democrats' candidate Makhdoom Mushtaq Ahmed Memon received 1,014 votes while the third candidate of Jatoi panel, Asif Ahmed was given 582 votes.

On the 11 seats of Members of the Managing Committee, Abdullah Jan Memon, Abdul Malik Yousfani, Faizan Ali Shaikh, Dr Ghulam Murtaza Memon, Dr Zulfiqar Ahmed Yousfani, Faheem Ahmed Ursani, Dr Sabeen Qureshi, Malik Muhammad Nizamani, Pir Bux Rajar, Shahid Junejo and Amir Bux Rahupoto have been elected.

More than 2,700 members of Gymkhana cast votes in the election.

