(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Experts, analysts on Sunday said that any attempt to bring about demographic changes in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) would be a blatant violation of international law and United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) resolutions.

Talking to APP, analysts said that ultimately India had to surrender before Kashmiris' in their freedom struggle.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said that the deployment of 28,000 additional paramilitary troops by India in the held territory, was contributing to an atmosphere of extreme intimidation and fear.

Mushahid Syed said the world was closely watching the Indian nefarious designs and grave human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir and its ceasefire violations at the line of control (LoC).

Noted lawyer Safdar Shaheen Pirzada said that Indian attempt to change demography would be a blatant violation of international law and the relevant UNSC resolutions.

Pirzada said that UNSC resolutions clearly prohibited introducing material changes to the disputed territory.

"We strongly condemn any such attempts as these are clearly aimed at bringing about demographic changes in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir," Pirzada further added.

To a question, Safdar Shaheen Pirzada said that India had partially recognized the disputed status of Kashmir by insertion of Articles 370 and 35-A in its constitution.

He said that India had recognized the core identity of Kashmir by preserving the original Kashmiris' inherent rights to permanent residence, employment, acquisition of immovable property and educational scholarships.

Senator Sehar Kamran said that the international community should take cognizance of the situation and urge India to refrain from further escalation by defusing current tensions and resolve issues through dialogue and engagement.

She said the number of troops now deployed in Kashmir had risen to more than 800,000 making it the largest concentration of armed troops in any occupied territory or any conflict zone.

In 1947, after massacres in Jammu and Kashmir, India deported hundreds of thousands of people to Pakistan and Azad Kashmir and, in the 1990s, it forcibly evicted and deported Pundits from the Valley of Kashmir and now it was trying to change the demography of the occupied territory, she added.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur said that India could not achieve its nefarious designs by increasing the number of troops in the held valley.