Demolition Of Bunkers Completes In Kurram, Weapon Collection Underway: Admin
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The second phase of the peace initiative in Kurram District has seen the complete demolition of all bunkers, paving the way for the next step to collection of weapons.
The district administration officials said on Monday the operation to remove all bunkers in Kurram has been successfully completed.
It stated that an indiscriminate action was taken to dismantle the bunkers and ensure that the entire region is cleared.
With the bunkers gone, the process of collecting weapons from local groups has now commenced. The district administration confirmed that all parties involved had already agreed to surrender their arms.
The administration credited the successful operation to the cooperation of police and other security agencies, stating that their joint efforts have played a vital role in restoring peace in the region.
APP/vak
