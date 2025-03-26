Demolition Of Bunkers Continues In Kurram, 932 Bunkers Destroyed So Far
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 09:10 PM
The process of demolishing bunkers in Kurram district is progressing rapidly under the Kohat Peace Agreement
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The process of demolishing bunkers in Kurram district is progressing rapidly under the Kohat Peace Agreement.
According to the district administration, all bunkers belonging to both parties are being dismantled. The demolition operation is actively taking place in various locations across Upper and Lower Kurram.
As per official statistics, 353 bunkers have been demolished in Lower Kurram, while 579 have been removed in Upper Kurram. Since the implementation of the Kohat Peace Agreement on January 1, a total of 932 bunkers have been destroyed.
The district administration has stated that both parties are cooperating in the demolition process to ensure lasting peace in the region.
