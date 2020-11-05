UrduPoint.com
Demonstration Held To Express Solidarity With Families Of Peshawar Madressah Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Sustainable Social Development Organization and Pegham e Pakistan Thursday here held a demonstration rally outside the National Press Club to express solidarity with the families of those martyred in the attack on madressah (Seminary) in Peshawar.

The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against terrorism and extremism.

Executive Director of SSDO Syed Kausar Abbas and Mumtaz Gohar of Child Rights Movement led the rally.

Kausar Abbas while speaking to the participants lauded the immense sacrifices of armed forces, law enforcement agencies, civil armed forces and said people of Pakistan would not let go waste these sacrifices.

More Stories From Pakistan

